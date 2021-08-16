Dickey's BBQ Settles Credit Card Data Breach Suit For $2.35M

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Inc. and a proposed class of consumers asked a Texas federal judge on Monday to grant initial approval of their $2.35 million settlement over a credit card data breach that affected around 3 million customers. Proposed lead plaintiffs Demi Kostka, Vincent Jear, Latorsha Adams, Robert Stroman, Veronica Snyder and Lashawn Parker represent three consolidated putative class actions against the Dallas-based chain over a breach that affected more than 100 locations and resulted in customer personal information getting sold on the dark web. They wrote in a joint request with Dickey's for approval of the "excellent" class action settlement...

