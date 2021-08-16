Calif. Regulator Targets T-Mobile's 3G Sunset Plans

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- California regulators have ordered T-Mobile to show why it shouldn't be sanctioned for allegedly providing misleading statements about its legacy 3G network and commitments it made in connection with its deal for Sprint to provide service for Dish's Boost customers. The California Public Utilities Commission ordered T-Mobile on Friday to show cause why it should not be sanctioned for making false or misleading statements about the 3G network it plans to shut down in January and called for a hearing next month. The order comes after a petition from Dish asking regulators to force T-Mobile to keep the network operational until...

