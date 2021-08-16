U.S. Wants To Pause Suits Over Endangered Species Changes

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked a California judge to stay litigation filed by environmental groups and a coalition of states challenging the Trump administration's Endangered Species Act rollbacks, saying Friday that it needs time to reconsider the policies. Three lawsuits challenging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service rules were filed by states led by California, the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and environmental groups such as the Sierra Club, but the Biden administration says it would be a waste of judicial resources for the cases to continue while it reviews the policies and possibly changes them. The rules...

