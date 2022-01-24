Supreme Court To Hear Harvard Affirmative Action Case

By Chris Villani (January 24, 2022, 9:43 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would hear a landmark challenge to Harvard University's race-conscious admissions policy, a case that could have massive ramifications for affirmative action in higher education. The group Students For Fair Admissions sued Harvard in 2014, claiming the school's use of race in the admissions process discriminates against Asian American applicants. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) The high court signaled its interest in the case in June when it asked the Biden administration to weigh in on whether Harvard's system, which takes race into account, passes constitutional muster. The group Students For Fair Admissions sued the Ivy League...

