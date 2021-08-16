Sackler Reps Say They Can't Sell Assets Without Releases

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The liability releases for Purdue Pharma-owning members of the Sackler family in its Chapter 11 plan must stand in order for a court in the British Crown dependency of Jersey to release assets needed to fund the $4.5 billion settlement at its center, family representatives told a New York bankruptcy court Monday. At the third day of virtual plan confirmation hearings before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain custodians of the Sacklers' Jersey trust funds said the court would likely rescind a ruling allowing the sale of trust assets if Purdue's Chapter 11 plan is amended to significantly narrow the legal releases...

