No Cert. For Homeowners In Gas Pipe Fight, 3rd Circ. Rules

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit agreed Monday that the variety of harms claimed by property owners suing over an allegedly defective gas piping system barred class certification in the case. Upholding a trial judge's decision to deny certification, a three-judge panel ruled that too many individual considerations among different property owners were at play to allow the case to move forward as a class action. "This is not a case where the same conduct has given rise to the same harm," the panel said in an opinion by Circuit Judge Marjorie Rendell. "Some plaintiffs have experienced physical damage, whereas others allege an economic...

