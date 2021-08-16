9th Circ. Says US Immune To Claims Over Deadly Force Policy

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the federal government possesses sovereign immunity against claims that the U.S. Border Patrol is violating international norms by authorizing the use of deadly force in response to migrants throwing rocks at the border. A three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a lower court's decision tossing claims brought by the wife and minor children of a Mexican man fatally shot at the border. The panel ruled that the Alien Tort Statute, which gives federal courts jurisdiction over suits filed by foreign nationals for violations of international law, does not cancel the federal government's immunity. "Joining three of our...

