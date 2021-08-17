Atty In Amazon Pay Suit Chided For 'Hide And Seek' On Key Q

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An employment attorney litigating claims against Amazon over short-term military leave received a stern rebuke Tuesday from a Brooklyn federal judge who compared the lawyer's evasive answers to questions about her client's pay history to a "hide-and-seek" game played by truffle-hunting pigs. U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis' creative scolding occurred during a virtual pre-motion conference in former Amazon.com Inc. employee Caonaissa Won's May 20 proposed class action alleging that the company fails to fully compensate service members who take short-term military leave. Amazon counsel Brian Richman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP told Judge Garaufis that Amazon intends to fight...

