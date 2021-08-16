GEO Group Can't Shake Detainees' $1-A-Day Wage Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Detained immigrants paid $1 a day may continue to pursue allegations that they were owed a minimum wage, after a Washington federal judge ruled Monday that GEO Group Inc. couldn't use a fellow private prison operator's appellate win to end its wage suit. In March, the Fourth Circuit handed CoreCivic Inc. a victory over claims that it underpaid immigrant workers in a ruling that detainees who participate in work programs aren't considered employees protected by federal labor law. GEO Group had cited that ruling in its request for judgment as a matter of law ahead of a planned October retrial. But U.S....

