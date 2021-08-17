Federal Coalition Announces Tribal Broadband Summit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and a coalition of federal entities announced Monday that this year's National Tribal Broadband Summit would take place virtually in late September, marking the Biden administration's first year hosting the summit. The Department of the Interior, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Service and the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunication and Information Administration will host the summit, which will take place Sept. 21 through Sept. 25. In a statement announcing the meeting, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said it was an opportunity to "leverage the Biden-Harris administration's all-of-government approach"...

