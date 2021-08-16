Stamps.com To Pay $100M To End Securities Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Stamps.com will pay $100 million to end an investor class action alleging the web-based shipping company hid its fraying relationship with the U.S. Postal Service to artificially inflate its stock value, investors said in a bid for preliminary approval of the deal in California federal court Monday. The class of investors said in their unopposed bid that the deal is fair given the risk faced should the lawsuit to continue without a settlement. "Lead plaintiff would need to prevail at summary judgment, pretrial motions, trial, and subsequent appeals, a process that could possibly extend for years," it said. Investor Matt Karinski...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS