Sacklers Say They'll Fight Any Attempt To Foil Ch. 11 Releases

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A member of the Purdue Pharma-owning Sackler family told a New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday that his family will not settle opioid claims without the releases in the company's proposed Chapter 11 plan and promised protracted fights against attempts to seek damages outside of bankruptcy. David Sackler said Tuesday that the Sackler family would not settle opioid claims without the liability releases included in Purdue Pharma's proposed Chapter 11 plan. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey) The fourth day of virtual hearings on confirmation of Purdue's Chapter 11 plan saw former Purdue board member David Sackler say the family was "saddened" by the damage caused...

