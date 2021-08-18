Tribes Drop Fight Against $468M Pipeline At DC Circ.

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 11:29 AM EDT) -- Two Native American tribes have directly negotiated with the developer of the $468 million Southgate pipeline to ensure the protection of historic and cultural resources during the project's construction and have asked the D.C. Circuit to withdraw from a legal challenge to the pipeline's approvals. The Monacan Indian Nation and Sappony Tribe asked the D.C. Circuit to let them drop out of the challenge to the project on Monday, indicating that their earlier concerns about National Historic Preservation Act violations and the environmental review for the project were no longer pertinent. While no settlement was filed with the court, parties involved...

