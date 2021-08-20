Meet The Top Attys Battling McKinsey In New Opioid MDL

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- In the second multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis, McKinsey & Co. will lock horns with veterans of the first opioid MDL as well as a BigLaw alumnus who launched a firm devoted to his pioneering litigation against the consulting powerhouse. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who is presiding over the newly formed MDL in San Francisco, in recent days plucked 10 lawyers from a bushel of 26 applicants to form a plaintiffs' steering committee for cases accusing McKinsey of masterminding drug marketing tactics that ignited a firestorm of opioid addiction. The 10 chosen ones collectively boast more than 150...

