Contractor Tells 3rd Circ. Minority-Biz Lie Wasn't Mail Fraud

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A PennDOT contractor didn't deprive the transportation agency of any economic value when it falsely inflated the role of a minority-owned supplier in two Philadelphia bridge projects, so the company and its owner shouldn't have been convicted of mail fraud, their attorney told a Third Circuit panel Wednesday. PennDOT's interest in giving business to "disadvantaged business entities" was not a property interest it was deprived of in a scheme by Stamatios Kousisis and his Alpha-Liberty Joint Venture when they falsely claimed it was using a minority-owned company for its paint and supplies. Therefore, the government hadn't proved the elements of mail...

