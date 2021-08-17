Ill. Judge Tosses States' Public Charge Defense Takeover

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge threw out a coalition of red states' bid to defend the Trump administration's public charge rule Tuesday, saying the states' explanation for arriving late to the litigation was "diametrically opposed" to the rationale behind a similar intervention. The public charge rule directed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to deny green cards to immigrants who had used certain public benefits. Despite knowing that as a candidate President Joe Biden had committed to repealing the policy, the 14 states that sought to take up its defense waited until March, almost two months after Biden's inauguration, after the U.S. Department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS