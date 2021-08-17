Lufthansa Inks $56.6M Deal Ending COVID Refunds Fight

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- German airline Lufthansa has agreed to shell out $56.6 million to thousands of customers claiming they're owed refunds for flights canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a proposed settlement filed Monday in California federal court. Under the deal, Deutsche Lufthansa AG would fully reimburse 31,190 settlement class members who qualify to receive full refunds. Those customers can submit claims for a full refund plus 1% interest of their ticket prices. Meanwhile, class members who've already received a refund for their flights may elect to get $10 in cash or $45 Lufthansa flight vouchers. The cash payments, vouchers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS