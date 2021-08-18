Kan. Wind Farm Suit Belongs In Circuit Court, DC Judge Says

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. government and NextEra Energy Inc. over a 140-turbine project in rural Kansas that claimed it was negligently approved, saying the plaintiffs should have gone to a federal appeals court instead. In a 23-page opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said her court does not have jurisdiction over claims against the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal agencies named in the suit, and that it also lacks personal jurisdiction over NextEra and its subsidiaries. Kickapoo Nation citizen Jeremy Mattwaoshshe and local resident Justin Stallbaumer...

