Uber Drivers Urge 9th Circ. Redo Of Arb. Order In Leave Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit should redo a panel ruling that Massachusetts drivers are not interstate transportation workers and therefore have to arbitrate claims that Uber Technologies Inc. misclassified them as independent contractors and unlawfully denied them paid sick leave, the drivers urged in a filing. In a petition Monday, the drivers asked for an en banc rehearing, arguing that the panel's Aug. 2 ruling affirming a lower court decision to force arbitration incorrectly analyzed a Federal Arbitration Act exemption for transportation workers and broke with court precedent. "This full court should consider whether the panel was correct to apply this novel...

