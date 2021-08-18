Judge Pushes Surfside On Condo Collapse Site Zoning Plan

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing litigation stemming from the deadly condominium tower collapse in Surfside, Florida, pressed attorneys on Wednesday for answers on the town commission's pending consideration of zoning rule changes that threaten to reduce the property's resale value and the potential recovery for victims. During a Zoom status conference, the court-appointed receiver for the condominium association told the court he is making progress drafting a contract with an anonymous "stalking horse" bidder for the oceanfront site based on a previously reported $120 million offer, but efforts to market the property to additional bidders have been slowed because Surfside has not clearly...

