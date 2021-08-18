Excavation Co. Says Employee Stole Bid Secrets For Rival

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based excavation contractor accused a rival company in federal court of luring one of its project managers with a job offer and directing him to take trade secrets about construction bids with him to the new position. Plateau Excavation, a subsidiary of Sterling Construction Co. Inc., accused Strack Inc. on Tuesday of working with former senior project manager Jason Hoffman to steal trade secrets about excavation and construction bids, including contracts sought by Strack. Plateau specializes in site work for infrastructure developments, an industry it says is highly competitive and for which it has developed and refined unique methods for...

