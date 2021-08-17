Avenatti Kicks Off Defense Calling Ex-Law Firm Colleague

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti set out Tuesday to convince a California federal jury considering wire fraud charges that he didn't scam his own clients, calling a former attorney from his law firm on the first day of his defense aimed at bolstering arguments that clients owed him the money that prosecutors claim he stole. Avenatti, a suspended attorney defending himself, suggested as he has throughout the trial that the fees and expenses he incurred in the cases at issue went far beyond what his clients and other attorneys who worked on the cases were aware of. His questions appeared aimed at explaining why...

