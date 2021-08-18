King & Spalding Says Fee Fight Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- King & Spalding is urging a Texas court to force a former client to arbitrate allegations that the firm fraudulently colluded with Burford Capital to maximize fees while representing him ​​in a treaty claim​ against Vietnam, pointing to an arbitration clause in the underlying fee agreement. Fighting back against Trinh Vinh Binh's arguments earlier this month that the clause is inapplicable because the firm didn't sign the funding agreement with Burford, King & Spalding argued in a brief filed on Monday that the clause is broad enough to encompass the dispute. Binh, who's accused the firm and two of its international...

