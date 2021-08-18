Ex-Purdue Chair Denies Blame For Opioid Crisis

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former president and board chairman of Purdue Pharma on Wednesday denied that the company or its owners in the Sackler family bore responsibility for the United States' opioid crisis as the confirmation hearing for Purdue's Chapter 11 plan entered its fifth day. Toward the end of his three hours on the virtual stand in a New York bankruptcy court, Richard Sackler gave a simple "no" as a response when asked by counsel for one of the states opposing Purdue's bankruptcy plan and the legal releases it would grant its owners in the Sackler family if he, his family or Perdue were responsible...

