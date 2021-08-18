2nd Circ. Tosses Late Judge's 'Shockingly Low' ISIS Sentence

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- In an unusual move, the Second Circuit on Wednesday threw out a late Brooklyn federal judge's four-year prison sentence for a woman who admitted to providing material support to ISIS and violated the terms of her release, calling the term "shockingly low." U.S. District Judge Jack Weinstein, known for lighter-touch sentencing before his death in June at age 99, abused his discretion in departing so far from a nonbinding guidelines range of 30 to 50 years when he handed down the four-year term to Sinmyah Amera Ceasar in 2019, the court found. "We conclude that the district court placed more emphasis...

