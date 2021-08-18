Judge Won't Pause Suit Seeking $4.5M From NY Atty

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has declined to stay a Miami real estate company's suit seeking to recover millions in missing escrow funds from New York attorney Mitchell Kossoff, finding that more information would be needed to support Kossoff's Fifth Amendment arguments. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams was not persuaded by Kossoff's position that Gran Sabana Corp's April suit to recover more than $4.5 million should be put on hold so that the attorney does not risk incriminating himself while the Manhattan District Attorney's Office continues to investigate him. The fact that Kossoff has not been criminally indicted yet "weighs heavily" against a...

