Apple Says DOJ Is Asking It For Too Much Info In Google Case

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Apple said it had been negotiating with the Department of Justice in good faith when the agency "abruptly" ended discussions about discovery materials and raised an emergency dispute to the court, in a series of ongoing antitrust suits against Google. According to a status report Apple filed Monday in D.C. federal court, the company had already reached an agreement on the scope of discovery requests with 14 states in a parallel suit, and was close to an agreement in the DOJ case when the agency suddenly rejected Apple's proposal for a meeting to negotiate final "search strings," with no explanation. ...

