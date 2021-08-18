Netflix 'Varsity Blues' Suit May Land In Mass. State Court

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge hinted on Wednesday that defamation claims leveled against Netflix by a "Varsity Blues" parent's water polo-playing son could survive the streaming service's dismissal bid, a finding that would trigger the family's request to boot the case back to state court. In the midst of hours of arguments, U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf said he tentatively saw enough in John Wilson Jr.'s claim that the Netflix documentary on the "Varsity Blues" college testing and admissions scandal falsely showed him as a fake athlete to think it could survive a motion to dismiss. The issue came to a...

