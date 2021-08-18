Alsup Rips Class Attys Over 'Collusive' UnitedHealth Deal

Law360, San Francisco (August 18, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup tore into plaintiffs' attorneys over a proposed class settlement resolving claims UnitedHealthcare refused to cover liposuction treatments, saying Wednesday it "looks like a collusive deal" in which plaintiffs' lawyers get paid, "UnitedHealth gets what it wants, and the class members are left to fend for themselves." Judge Alsup didn't say he would immediately deny the class's bid for preliminary approval, but made his reservations with it crystal clear, saying ​​​​​that he intends to hold attorney fees in abeyance and that class counsel "won't get one nickel" until the court sees how many people in the class actually...

