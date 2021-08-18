Grocery Chain Wants Out Of Ohio Counties' Opioid Bellwether

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A regional supermarket chain on Tuesday told the Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid crisis that it should be let out of public nuisance claims brought by two counties in an upcoming bellwether trial since it has a decadelong history of compliance with anti-diversion laws. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ohio Board of Pharmacy have carried out more than 100 in-depth inspections of Giant Eagle's operations, and both agencies have repeatedly determined that the grocery chain was complying with the regulations for distributing opioids, the Pittsburgh-based, family-owned supermarket said. That history is why Giant Eagle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS