2nd Circ. Mulls Link From Starbucks Ads To Pesticide Claims

Law360, New York (August 18, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared unsettled Wednesday on whether Starbucks ads claiming that it strives to make a "perfect" cup of coffee could give rise to liability under a false advertising or deception theory in a suit alleging it used harmful pesticides in Manhattan stores. Circuit Judges Rosemary S. Pooler, Denny Chin and Raymond J. Lohier Jr. staked out different territory on the question during oral arguments after Manhattan U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan tossed the proposed class action last year. Judge Nathan found that the coffee giant's "Best Coffee for the Best You" ads and related marketing are "obvious puffery"...

