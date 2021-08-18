Ex-Netflix Software Engineers Accused Of Insider Trading

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors have accused three former Netflix software engineers of being involved in a scheme that allegedly made millions of dollars off trades based on confidential information about Netflix's subscriber growth, according to two complaints filed in Washington federal court. Junwoo Chon, a friend of one of the former engineers, pled guilty Wednesday as part of a plea deal with prosecutors in the criminal case. Chon, 49, copped to one count of insider trading at a hearing in Seattle, according to the case docket. According to prosecutors, Chon repeatedly obtained confidential information about Netflix's subscriber...

