No Class Cert. For FedEx Drivers In OT And Breaks Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Delivery drivers employed by a FedEx Ground Package System contractor failed to sufficiently show that overtime and meal and rest break issues predominated enough for them to move forward together as a class, a California federal court ruled. In an order Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White denied a class certification bid by drivers for Bay Rim Services, an independent service provider for FedEx. The drivers, the judge said, failed to show that issues predominated among drivers across independent service providers, regardless of whether FedEx was a joint employer. "Even assuming plaintiffs could establish FedEx was a joint employer," Judge...

