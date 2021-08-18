NFL, Player Can't Resolve Disability Suit Over Face Shield

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The NFL's bid to toss a player's disability discrimination lawsuit is back in play after they could not resolve claims he was severely injured during a New York Jets game since a league official would not let him use a protective shield on his helmet to protect his eyes. U.S. District Judge Julien Xavier Neals on Wednesday ordered that the league's motion to dismiss Rontez Miles' amended complaint be administratively reinstated after NFL attorney Richard Hernandez of McCarter & English LLP told the New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday that the parties' mediation was unsuccessful. "The parties engaged in mediation yesterday and...

