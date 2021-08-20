Natural Disaster Defense Unsuited For Virus WARN Act Cases

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 12:14 PM EDT) -- Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, cases involving employers' liability to their workforces are reaching judgment. One of many pressing questions is whether some companies will owe damages for failing to provide laid-off employees advance notice of termination under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, Act.[1] The answer depends on which of two defenses to the act's requirements apply: the unforeseen circumstances defense or the natural disaster defense. This analysis asserts that cases alleging failure to notify due to COVID-19 should be determined exclusively under the unforeseen circumstances defense, which requires employers who reasonably cannot comply...

