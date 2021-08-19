50 Cent, TV Groups Want Out Of 'Frivolous' Defamation Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Hip-hop star 50 Cent and two entertainment groups who produced the TV series "Power" told a New York federal judge Wednesday to toss a "frivolous" defamation suit launched against them by a man who says they owe him $1 billion for ripping off his life story. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., Starz Entertainment Group and 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, said Cory "Ghost" Holland's claims that they defamed him, violated his privacy and inflicted emotional distress by allegedly using his story in the series doesn't hold water. The series features a Manhattan drug lord named Ghost who is trying...

