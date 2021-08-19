1-800 Contacts Sues Warby Parker Over Search Engine Ads

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 12:01 PM EDT) -- 1-800 Contacts Inc. is accusing eyewear upstart Warby Parker of infringing trademarks by buying search engine keywords like "1-800 Contacts," just two months after a federal appeals court gave the online retailer a green light to keep bringing such cases. In a complaint filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, 1-800 Contacts said Warby Parker was using the keywords to divert consumers to a landing page that "deceptively and intentionally mimics" the look of 1800contacts.com. "Instead of independently developing its own brand awareness related to the online sales of contacts, Warby Parker has devised a plan to confuse and mislead consumers who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS