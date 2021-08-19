Judge Urges Attention To Individual Stories In Purdue Ch. 11

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The sixth day of evidence in Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing ended Thursday with the judge walking off camera after a declaration that the damage individuals have suffered in the opioid crisis should not be lost in the complexities of the bankruptcy case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain abruptly ended Thursday's virtual hearing after saying the impact the opioid crisis has had on individuals needs to be addressed and urging participants to read letters submitted to the court by people claiming their loved ones had been harmed by Purdue's products. "If anyone doubts their effect, you should read them...

