Knicks Player Was Free To Cut Agent, Court Told In Bribe Case

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- New York Knicks player Mitchell Robinson's agents have asked a Manhattan federal judge to nix a lawsuit alleging that they lured him away from a rival agent with a Chevrolet pickup truck, arguing that they can't be accused of intruding on an at-will contract. Raymond Brothers and his agency IAM Sports & Entertainment Inc. told U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff on Wednesday that there's no truth to spurned agent David M. Lee's claims that they illegally swiped Robinson as a client by bribing him with a $34,000 truck before he was drafted by the Knicks in 2018. Brothers and IAM...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS