11th Circ. Won't Rehear Driver's Bid To Avoid Arbitration

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 1:52 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has denied a Florida delivery driver's request to reconsider its ruling that local drivers of interstate commerce likely have to cross state lines themselves to be exempt under federal law from arbitration with employers. The court said in a Wednesday order that no circuit judge had asked for the court to be polled on Curtis Hamrick's en banc rehearing bid, and therefore it was denied. Hamrick wants to avoid arbitrating his proposed class action against U.S. Pack Holdings LLC and six subsidiaries, which he accused of denying overtime to him and other drivers deemed to be independent contractors....

