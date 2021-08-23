Wendy's Offers A Cautionary Tale On US Mediation Privilege

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Federal courts have increasingly considered whether to recognize the emerging federal common law mediation privilege and, if so, how broadly to define its contours. This article discusses the current state of the federal mediation privilege and the risk of waiver of that privilege as addressed in a noteworthy recent decision. It concludes with a set of practice tips for practitioners to best protect confidentiality expectations arising from mediation. Background: The Federal Mediation Privilege Since the year 2000, the federal mediation privilege has been recognized by district courts in Ohio, Massachusetts, California, Georgia and Pennsylvania.[1] Yet such a privilege is not universally...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS