For FCC's Carr, Section 230 Is The New Net Neutrality

Law360, Aspen, Colo. (August 19, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- For the Federal Communications Commission's senior Republican, reforming the way social media platforms moderate user-posted content could be the perfect alternative to reimposing what he sees as overreaching net neutrality rules. While the Biden FCC is all but guaranteed to reinstate rules barring internet service providers from discriminating against certain content, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr would prefer that the agency tackle the moderation practices of behemoths like Twitter and Facebook. However, with the current FCC split 2-2 along party lines and a third Democratic nominee nowhere on the horizon, even the former scenario has little chance of playing out soon....

