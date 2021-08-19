Coal Cos. Rapped For Missing Emails On Brazilian Iron Buy

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sanctioned coal magnate Hans J. Mende and his companies for their "unjustifiable failure" to preserve emails related to a $48 million arbitral award over an iron purchase contract in a suit filed by several Brazilian companies seeking to enforce the award. U.S. Magistrate James L. Cott ruled Wednesday that despite not proving an intent to disrupt litigation, CBF Indústria de Gusa SA and the other Brazilian iron companies suing Mende were prejudiced by the missing emails and were entitled to discovery costs from trying to get them. In the opinion granting sanctions, Judge Cott chastised...

