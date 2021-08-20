Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

11th Circ. Agrees To Close Book On Yellow Pages IP Row

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court has agreed with a Florida federal court's decision to throw out allegations that the makers of the Real Yellow Pages violated copyrights on hundreds of images, affirming that licensing agreements allowed for their use of the pictures.

Less than a month after hearing oral arguments remotely, a three-judge panel agreed unanimously on Thursday to affirm a pair of rulings from U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell that ended Yellow Pages Photos Inc.'s copyright case against YP LLC, which does business as the Real Yellow Pages and which produces the titular phone book, along with Print Media Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!