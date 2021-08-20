11th Circ. Agrees To Close Book On Yellow Pages IP Row

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A federal appeals court has agreed with a Florida federal court's decision to throw out allegations that the makers of the Real Yellow Pages violated copyrights on hundreds of images, affirming that licensing agreements allowed for their use of the pictures. Less than a month after hearing oral arguments remotely, a three-judge panel agreed unanimously on Thursday to affirm a pair of rulings from U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell that ended Yellow Pages Photos Inc.'s copyright case against YP LLC, which does business as the Real Yellow Pages and which produces the titular phone book, along with Print Media Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS