Netflix To Face 'Varsity Blues' Defamation Suit In State Court

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court will hear claims that Netflix's "Varsity Blues" documentary defamed a defendant charged in the college admissions scandal and his family, after the streaming service agreed on Thursday to back off its push for federal review. Netflix's agreement to move the case back to Essex County Superior Court effectively resolves a dispute over whether criminal defendant John Wilson and his wife Leslie Wilson added their son to the case to avoid so-called diversity jurisdiction as required by U.S. law, given that both the son and the company are based in California. For the case to have remained in federal court,...

