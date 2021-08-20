Jeffer Mangels' Hospitality Chair Sees A Tale Of Two Cities

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, there's now a sharp divide between hotels that cater to tourists and those where business travelers stay, and prospects are bleak for many of the properties that house business and conference travelers, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP's global hospitality chairman told Law360 in a recent interview. Jim Butler Jim Butler, a founding partner who works out of Jeffer Mangels' Los Angeles office, said hotels connected to convention centers continue to struggle and face distress, while many tourist-focused properties are doing better than ever as tourism has picked up following the rollout...

