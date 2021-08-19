9th Circ. Says Calif. Truck Driver Must Arbitrate WARN Act Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday a California truck driver must arbitrate his claims that a Schneider National Carriers Inc. unit that shut down in 2019 failed to give proper notice of the mass layoff, finding the trucking company's arbitration agreement was valid and enforceable under Nevada law. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed a July 2020 decision from Chief U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez of the Central District of California compelling Alejandro Romero to individually arbitrate his proposed class claims against Watkins & Shepard Trucking Inc. and parent company Schneider National Carriers, which is incorporated in Nevada but...

