Calif. Driver Gets $120M In Trial Marred By 'Discovery Abuse'

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles jury has awarded $120 million in damages to a driver who sustained severe injuries in a crash allegedly caused by another driver who was distracted on her phone, after a one-week trial during which the defense was reprimanded for "discovery abuse." In a California court verdict rendered Wednesday, the jury found in favor of Jesse Equihua in his suit against Marilyn Chausse, awarding $96 million for past and future pain and suffering, and $24 million to his wife, Barbara Equihua, for past and future loss of consortium. According to the suit, Equihua was driving his 2015 Dodge Ram...

