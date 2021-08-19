GM May Get Texas Class Cut From Engine Defect Litigation

Law360, San Francisco (August 19, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday he's leaning toward decertifying a class of Texas drivers suing General Motors Co. over an engine defect that allegedly sparks fire, saying he doesn't think Texas' manifest defect rule would permit it, but added he's not likely to decertify a class of North Carolina drivers. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said during a remote hearing Thursday that he didn't think a class of Texas vehicle owners claiming a breach of implied warranty of merchantability — whom he had previously granted class certification, along with vehicle owners in California, North Carolina and Idaho — had sufficiently alleged under...

