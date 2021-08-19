Apple Created 'Roadblocks' To DOJ's Google Suit, Court Told

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tried Thursday to resolve a discovery dispute between the U.S. Department of Justice and Apple, one of the most crucial third parties to the government's antitrust case against Google, and apparently a major thorn in the DOJ's side as discovery proceeds. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered Apple and the DOJ back to the bargaining table but only after government attorney Kenneth M. Dintzer said during a remotely held hearing that the technology giant had "engineered" discovery emergencies that have disrupted gathering evidence to try to show that Google has monopolized search and search advertising....

